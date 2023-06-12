Actionable insights straight to your inbox

Top 10 Weekly Bull Trading Strategies (Week of 6/5/23)

Here are the weekly trading strategies employed by the Tradier investing community.
The tables below show the bull strategies most frequently applied by traders in Tradier’s investor community last week. To find out how Tradier’s bears traded, go here. For the week’s Top 10 trading strategies, go here.

Top 10 Bull Strategies for the Week of June 5, 2023

SymbolStrategy
SPYBullPutSpread
SPYBullCall
CVNABullPut
QQQBullPutSpread
JPMBullCall
DOCUBullCall
XSPBullPutSpread
TSLABullCall
QQQBullCall
NVDA BullCall

Top 10 Stocks and ETFs Traded by Bulls for the Week of June 5, 2023

Symbol
JPM
TSLA
NVDA
AAPL
IWM
DOCU
OXY
AMD
SPY
MSFT
The Race to Zero — And Out of The FAANGs

The Race to Zero’s biggest winners will be companies using excavators, diggers, and dump trucks to pull materials out of the muck.

