Top 10 Weekly Bear Trading Strategies (Week of 6/5/23)

Here are the bear weekly trading strategies employed by the Tradier investing community.
By Tradier Inc.

The tables below show the bear strategies most frequently applied by traders in Tradier’s investor community last week. To find out how Tradier’s bulls traded, go here. For the week’s Top 10 trading strategies, go here.

Top 10 Bear Strategies for the Week of June 5, 2023

SymbolStrategy
CVNABearPut
SPYBearPut
SPYBearCallSpread
QQQBearCallSpread
PTONBearCall
QQQBearPut
QQQBearPutSpread
XSPBearPutSpread
SPXBearCallSpread
SPX BearPutSpread

Top 10 Stocks and ETFs Traded by Bears for the Week of June 5, 2023

Symbol
PTON
QQQ
CVNA
SPX
GLD
XRT
VXX
XLY
XOP
FFIE
