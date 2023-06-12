The table below shows the strategies most frequently applied by traders in Tradier’s investor community last week. To find out how Tradier’s bulls traded, go here. To find out how Tradier’s bears traded, go here. Commentary and analysis by Todd Horowitz, Chief Strategist, BubbaTrading.com, follows after the table.

Top 10 Trading Strategies for the Week of June 5, 2023

Market Strategy BullCall BullPutSpread BearPut IronCondor BearCallSpread BullPut BearCall BearPutSpread BullCallSpread CalendarSpread

What Can Stop the Rally?

Markets show no fear or concern for the economy and the economic data we are receiving. There is no concern about inflation, massive debt and banks collapsing. What could possibly go wrong?

This week the Fed will decide on interest rates, the expectation is a pause for this month. However, with the supposed solid jobs numbers along with other artificial numbers, the FED may have to hike.

The VIX is collapsing, investors are ignoring the 5.5% CD’s. We all know what happens when greed and complacency take control of markets. We will not predict a massive sell-off, but we are expecting one. Patience and discipline are the key in this market.

The Option market returned to somewhat normal with call buyers taking the top spot. Put buyers, Bull Put, and spread sellers, Call spread sellers.

Volume has been light and lacks some liquidity. The bulls were buying NVDA, JPM, AAPL, TSLA, and IWM. The bears were selling PTON, GLD, SPX, QQQ, and CVNA. Markets lack volume and participation.

As traders and investors, we have one thing to remember, follow the trend of the market. Be patient disciplined and leave your emotions out. The most important thing to remember is money management and self-control. — Todd Horowitz