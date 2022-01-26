Global Politics Could Drive Extreme Market Volatility in 2022

Image source: PIRO4D / Pixabay

Markets reflect economic and political landscapes. Macro and microeconomic factors can influence the path of least resistance of prices of assets across all asset classes. Domestic and geopolitical events can equally impact price trends.

In early 2022, markets face escalating inflationary pressures in the US and worldwide. The global pandemic has caused supply chain bottlenecks, labor shortages, and other issues that will cause COVID-19’s financial legacy to last for years, if not decades. The levels of central bank liquidity and government stimulus since early 2020 have lit an inflationary fuse that will be challenging to extinguish.

Meanwhile, in early 2022, the world faces a host of potential geopolitical problems that could cause sudden and violent moves in many financial and raw materials markets. While the stock market is focused on inflation and economics, it could be politics that blindside investors and traders over the coming months.

China - US relations have deteriorated

Trade issues continue to divide the world’s two leading economies

The US opposes China's expansionary desires in Taiwan and the South China Sea

China resents US interference with its domestic human rights issues

Russia - US relations are even worse

The US and NATO have warned Russia over any incursions into Ukraine

Russian troops have amassed at the Ukraine border

President Putin makes no secret of his desire to reassemble the USSR block of countries under the Russian umbrella

The potential for hostilities between the US and Russia is at the highest level in decades

Last week’s attempt at a diplomatic resolution seems to have gone nowhere

Iran remains a threat in the Middle East

Iran continues to enrich uranium at its nuclear facilities

There is no nuclear non-proliferation agreement in place

Iran continues to call for the destruction of the US and Israel

Iran and Saudi Arabia remain mortal enemies in the Middle East

North Korea has been testing missiles

Kim Jung Un has been testing rockets, threatening South Korea and Japan

US presence in South Korea and Asia present another potential flashpoint between the US and China

North Korea continues to provoke the Biden administration

The most extreme market volatility tends to come from the most unexpected events

The global pandemic that came from out of the blue is the perfect example

The financial world is focused on the Fed, inflation, interest rates

Price action in markets reflect the economic and political landscapes

Keep your eyes open - Geopolitical events could ignite significant market volatility over the coming weeks and months

