Zillow (ZG) falls 1.18% on Moderate Volume September 22

Zillow Group Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: ZG) shares fell 1.18%, or $1.12 per share, to close Wednesday at $94.06. After opening the day at $95.18, shares of Zillow fluctuated between $95.83 and $93.90. 347,650 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 573,939. Wednesday's activity brought Zillow’s market cap to $23,294,087,768.

Zillow is headquartered in Seattle, Washington..

About Zillow Group Inc - Class A

Zillow Group, Inc. is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter. As the most-visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and nearly seamless end-to-end service. Zillow Offers® buys and sells homes directly in dozens of markets across the country, allowing sellers control over their timeline. Zillow Home Loans™, our affiliate lender, provides our customers with an easy option to get pre-approved and secure financing for their next home purchase. Zillow recently launched Zillow Homes, Inc., a licensed brokerage entity, to streamline Zillow Offers transactions. Zillow Group's brands, affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®; Zillow Offers®; Zillow Premier Agent®; Zillow Home Loans™; Zillow Closing Services™; Zillow Homes, Inc.; Trulia®; Out East®; StreetEasy® and HotPads®.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

