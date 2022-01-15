Umpqua (UMPQ) falls 0.70% on Strong Volume January 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UMPQ - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Umpqua Holdings Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: UMPQ) stock fell $0.15, accounting for a 0.70% decrease. Umpqua opened at $21.16 before trading between $21.20 and $20.93 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Umpqua’s market cap fall to $4,583,795,707 on 1,648,445 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,469,008.

Umpqua employs around 4491 people with a head office in Portland, Oregon.

About Umpqua Holdings Corp

Umpqua Holdings Corporation is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based community bank recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative customer experience, and distinctive banking solutions. Umpqua Bank has locations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada. Umpqua Holdings also owns a retail brokerage subsidiary, Umpqua Investments, Inc., which has locations in Umpqua Bank stores and in dedicated offices in Oregon. Umpqua Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

