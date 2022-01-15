Trimble (TRMB) falls 0.03% for January 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TRMB - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Trimble Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: TRMB) stock fell $0.02, accounting for a 0.03% decrease. Trimble opened at $75.42 before trading between $77.27 and $74.71 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Trimble’s market cap fall to $19,056,556,893 on 1,408,940 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,124,822.

About Trimble Inc

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

