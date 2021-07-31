Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) falls 2.04% to Close at $11.54 on July 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SHO - Market Data & News Trade

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO) shares fell 2.04%, or $0.24 per share, to close Friday at $11.54. After opening the day at $11.70, shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors fluctuated between $11.90 and $11.36. 2,536,950 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 2,089,552. Friday's activity brought Sunstone Hotel Investors’s market cap to $2,495,390,305.

Sunstone Hotel Investors is headquartered in Irvine, California..

About Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ('REIT') that as of the date of this release has interests in 17 hotels comprised of 9,017 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Visit Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer