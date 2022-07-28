Stock Alert: ServiceNow (NOW) Down 6.55% in Pre-Market Move for July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NOW - Market Data & News Trade

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) has already fallen $-29.39 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $448.60, ServiceNow has moved 6.55% lower ahead of market open.

The company fell 1.81% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for ServiceNow investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:27:47 est.

About ServiceNow Inc

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) management software. The Company designs, develops, and produces prepackaged computer software, cloud services, and IT service management platform. ServiceNow serves customers throughout the United States.

