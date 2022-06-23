Stock Alert: Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Trades 5.19% Higher June 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CSII - Market Data & News Trade

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading higher 5.19% to $14.59 on June 23.

340,890 shares were traded today while the 30-day daily average of 357,874 shares.

The company's stock has risen 26.14% so far in 2022.

Cardiovascular Systems shares have fluctuated between $13.41 and $44.57 over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., based in St. Paul, Minn., is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. The company's orbital atherectomy system treats calcified and fibrotic plaque in arterial vessels throughout the leg and heart and addresses many of the limitations associated with existing surgical, catheter and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

