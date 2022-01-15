Siyata Mobile (SYTA) falls 2.01% on Moderate Volume January 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SYTA - Market Data & News Trade

Siyata Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: SYTA), a Toronto, Ontario, company, fell to close at $1.46 Friday after losing $0.03 (2.01%) on volume of 1,856,906 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $1.51 to a low of $1.41 while Siyata Mobile’s market cap now stands at $19,450,627.

About Siyata Mobile Inc

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a Business-to-Business (B2B) global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness and save lives. Its portfolio of enterprise cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify its cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for maximum cellular signal strength possible. Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol 'SYTA' and its warrants under 'SYTAW'.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

