Reinsurance Of America, (RGA) Climbs in Light Trading for May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RGA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Reinsurance Group Of America, Inc. (NYSE:RGA) was up $3.61 to end the day Friday at $117.91.

The company started at $115.90 and shares fluctuated between $118.15 and $115.22 with 329,502 shares trading hands.

Reinsurance Of America, is averaging 390,900 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have gained 5.07% YTD.

Reinsurance Of America, expects its next earnings on 2022-08-02.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Reinsurance Of America, visit the company profile.

About Reinsurance Group Of America, Inc.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated provides reinsurance services. The Company offers life and health related reinsurance products and financial solutions. Reinsurance Group of America serves customers globally.

To get more information on Reinsurance Group Of America, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Reinsurance Group Of America, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Twitter Down 13% in Premarket Trading Friday as Musk Puts Deal on Hold The Best Laid Plans of Mice and Men — Part I Bumble Beats First Quarter Estimates, Has Over 3 Million Paying Users Squarespace Beats Revenue Estimates With Record Q1