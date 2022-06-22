Price Alert: Shares of Usio (USIO) Trade 8.45% Lower at Midday June 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange USIO - Market Data & News Trade

Usio Inc (NASDAQ: USIO) shares have fallen 8.45%, or $0.24 per share, as on 12:05:57 est today. Since opening the day at $2.74, 18,872 shares of Usio have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $2.70 and $2.60.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 34.86%.

Usio anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Usio Inc

Usio, Inc., a leading integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

