Moneygram (MGI) Down in Light Trading for May 13

Moneygram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading down 2.79% to $9.42 on May 13.

2,247,867 shares were traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 3,925,620 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 22.81% so far in 2022.

Moneygram shares have fluctuated between $5.06 and $12.36 over the past twelve months.

About Moneygram International Inc.

MoneyGram is a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers. Its consumer-centric capabilities enable family and friends to quickly and affordably send money in more than 200 countries and territories, with 90 now digitally enabled.

