Midday Report: Rubicon (RBCN) Shares Fall for August 30

Rubicon Technology Inc (NASDAQ: RBCN) shares lost 74.25%, or $10.84 per share, as on 12:06:32 est today. Since opening the day at $4.14, 266,086 shares of Rubicon exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $4.34 and $3.61.

This year the company is up 62.76%.

Rubicon is set to release earnings on 2022-11-14.

