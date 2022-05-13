Midday Report: Foot Locker (FL) Trades Higher May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FL - Market Data & News Trade

Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) shares moved 4.07%, or $1.16 per share, as on 11:56:00 est today. Since opening at $28.83, 912,421 shares of Foot Locker have traded hands and the stock has moved between $29.75 and $28.74.

Already the company has a YTD change of 33.32%.

Foot Locker anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-20.

About Foot Locker Inc

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, and Sidestep. With approximately 3,000 retail stores in 27 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York.

