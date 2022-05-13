Midday Report: Fidus (FDUS) Trades Higher May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FDUS - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ: FDUS) climbed 2.51% Friday.

As of 11:50:47 est, Fidus is currently sitting at $19.19 and has moved $0.47 per share in trading so far.

Fidus has moved 4.15% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 5.01% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Fidus Investment Corp

Fidus Investment Corporation provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies, which management generally defines as U.S. based companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million. The Company's investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating both current income from debt investments and capital appreciation from equity related investments. Fidus seeks to partner with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

