Market Movers: i3 Verticals (IIIV) Climbs 5.11% to Close at $24.88 June 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IIIV - Market Data & News Trade

i3 Verticals Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:IIIV) shares have risen 5.11% today on 109,481 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 172,184 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $24.88 the company has a 50 day moving average of $23.8.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-08.

i3 Verticals is up 3.86% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on i3 Verticals visit the company profile.

About i3 Verticals Inc - Class A

Helping drive the convergence of software and payments, i3 Verticals delivers seamlessly integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and other organizations in strategic vertical markets, such as education, non-profit, public sector and healthcare and to the business-to-business payments market. With a broad suite of payment and software solutions that address the specific needs of its clients in each strategic vertical market, i3 Verticals processed approximately $14.3 billion in total payment volume for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020.

To get more information on i3 Verticals Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: i3 Verticals Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles