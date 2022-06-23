Market Movers: American Water Works (AWK) Jumps 5.53% to Close at $144.58 June 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AWK - Market Data & News Trade

Today, American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE:AWK) rose $7.57 to finish the day Thursday at $144.58.

The company started at $137.98 and shares fluctuated between $144.77 and $137.75 with 1,124,186 shares trading hands.

American Water Works is averaging 958,441 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 26.85% YTD.

American Water Works anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

About American Water Works Co. Inc.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing.

