Market Mover: Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Climbs at Midday May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TUSK - Market Data & News Trade

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ: TUSK) shares climbed 13.10%, or $0.22 per share, as on 12:05:31 est today. After Opening the Day at $1.71, 102,985 shares of Mammoth Energy Services have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $1.96 and $1.71.

So far this year the company is down 7.69%.

Mammoth Energy Services is set to release earnings on 2022-07-29.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Mammoth Energy Services visit the company profile.

About Mammoth Energy Services Inc

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy service company serving companies engaged in the construction and repair of the electric grid for private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its energy infrastructure services and the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth's suite of services and products include: infrastructure services, well completion services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services.

To get more information on Mammoth Energy Services Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Mammoth Energy Services Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Twitter Down 13% in Premarket Trading Friday as Musk Puts Deal on Hold The Best Laid Plans of Mice and Men — Part I Bumble Beats First Quarter Estimates, Has Over 3 Million Paying Users Squarespace Beats Revenue Estimates With Record Q1