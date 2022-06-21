Market Mover: Corcept (CORT) Rises at Midday June 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CORT - Market Data & News Trade

Today Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CORT) is trading 5.17% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:51:26 est, was $21.73. Corcept has risen $1.07 so far today.

206,834 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Corcept has a YTD change of 4.55%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Corcept Therapeutics Inc

Corcept is a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol. Korlym® was the first drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for patients with Cushing's syndrome. Corcept has discovered a large portfolio of proprietary compounds that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol. The company owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering the composition of its selective cortisol modulators and the use of cortisol modulators to treat a variety of serious disorders.

