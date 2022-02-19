Converge Technology Solutions Posts 61% Preliminary Revenue Growth

Converge Technology Solutions (CTS - Toronto) reported preliminary unaudited results for Q4 and the full year 2021 that far surpassed analyst estimates.

Q4 2021

The IT and cloud solutions provider posted fourth quarter revenue of $497.5 million to C$504.5 million, up 73% from the C$289.6 million in the prior year's quarter.

from the C$289.6 million in the prior year's quarter. Gross profit in Q4 was C$114.0 million to C$116.0 million, up 62% over Q4 2020.

over Q4 2020. Converge reported adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of C$32.1 million to C$34.8 million, 43% better than the prior year's quarter.

than the prior year's quarter. The company generated C$17.8 million in free cash flow during the quarter.

Full year 2021

For the full year, the company reported revenue of C$1,520.4 million to C$1,527.4 million, up 61% over 2020's revenue.

over 2020's revenue. Gross profit was C$343.8 million to C$345.8 million, an increase of 48% over 2020.

over 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was C$91.4 million to C$94.1 million for the full year 2021, a 53% improvement over the previous year.

over the previous year. Free cash flow was C$86.9 million for the full year.

Converge will report its fully audited numbers on March 22, 2022, after the market close.

Investment thesis

Converge has been a poster child for the TSX Venture Exchange. The company graduated from Canada's public venture capital marketplace to the Toronto Stock Exchange just over a year ago on Feb. 11, 2021, and doubled in price in the first seven months of trading.

The stock has traded down 22% since peaking at C$13.09 in September 2021, and we think it may be attractive at these levels.

This is a bit of a contrary play from a technical angle, as the stock is challenging support at current levels, but we think there are several fundamental factors in the company's favor.

Strong performance in 2021, overcoming challenges of COVID-19.

C$350 million in order backlog as of December 31, 2021.

2021 also shows that the company is well positioned to benefit as corporations continue to beef up their IT spend to accommodate remote working and other redesigned business practices.

Demonstrated record of successfully integrated multiple acquisitions, with 27 such purchases since October 2017.

C$248 million in cash on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2021, with $300 million of additional capacity available under an asset-based lending credit facility.

Note: This article was edited on Feb. 24, 2022, to include a stock chart.

