Atyr Pharma (LIFE) falls 4.08% on Moderate Volume September 22

Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LIFE) shares fell 4.08%, or $0.49 per share, to close Wednesday at $11.52. After opening the day at $11.76, shares of Atyr Pharma fluctuated between $11.99 and $10.82. 3,105,804 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 15,714,676. Wednesday's activity brought Atyr Pharma’s market cap to $194,916,925.

Atyr Pharma is headquartered in San Diego, California, and employs more than 44 people.

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is ATYR1923, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in inflammatory lung diseases.

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit launched by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in 2016, has raised a warchest from seven leading global corporations to further the organization’s mission of reaching a net-zero emissions society by 2050.

Food delivery service DoorDash will now support delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 US states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia, a move the company said could enable it to reach 100 million+ customers.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

