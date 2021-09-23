10x Genomics (TXG) falls 1.39% to Close at $158.75 on September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TXG - Market Data & News Trade

Today, 10x Genomics Inc - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: TXG) stock fell $2.24, accounting for a 1.39% decrease. 10x Genomics opened at $161.07 before trading between $162.84 and $157.61 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw 10x Genomics’s market cap fall to $14,383,413,099 on 430,070 shares -below their 30-day average of 698,330.

About 10x Genomics Inc - Class A

10x Genomics is an American biotechnology company that designs and manufactures gene sequencing technology used in scientific research. It was founded in 2012 by Serge Saxonov, Ben Hindson, and Kevin Ness.

The Daily Fix

Food delivery service DoorDash will now support delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 US states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia, a move the company said could enable it to reach 100 million+ customers.

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

