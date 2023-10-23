The 411 on 911: Emergency Services Upgrade Is Growth Opportunity and Challenge

There is a real and sizable growth opportunity that most are not aware of. Yesterday, 911 emergency services were quite simple. It was an analog system using telephone lines called POTS or Plain Old Telephone Service. This was designed to know the location an emergency call was coming from. Today, the world is very different. Today, wireless, wire line, VoIP and data networks carry voice and data. The new challenge is to know where every device and caller is at all times, so help can be sent immediately.

There are several different types of emergency services including areas like law enforcement, fire and rescue, emergency and medical, emergency management and public works.

To help various emergency services know exactly where help is needed is the growing challenge with regards to geography, location and the type of device and network being used. With new technology like AI and IoT, it gets even more complicated.

FCC Requires Affirmative Action

The FCC understands the importance of bringing emergency services into the future to save lives and property. Working with the telecommunications industry, the agency is trying to get all players to build or use a current database of devices, networks and people. Some companies are further ahead than others.

This FCC order is an enormous challenge for every service provider, large and small. It is demanding that service providers obtain, validate and verify among emergency call centers within their region. They also want this process to be updated and validated annually.

You can imagine the size and scope of this order, spread out across every telecommunications company. Larger companies have an enormous load of customers. Smaller companies don’t always have the resources to handle this on their own.

Viiz Sees Growth

This massive undertaking creates an opening for companies to compile these lists and provide access as a service to the telephone companies within their regions.

Viiz Communications is one of those companies. They see this emergency call services as a growth opportunity and have been building a list of the entire United States.

They have been gathering and continually updating the information on this list with what the FCC wants, meaning proof of verification, preferred method of contact as well as all the information necessary.

Then they make themselves available to the industry to work with companies who don’t want to or can’t do this on their own.

Of course, service providers can do this on their own, but it is a big and ongoing job, and requires enormous manpower, time, money and other resources.

FCC Keeps Up the Pressure

Yesterday, we communicated using analog voice networks. Today, we communicate through a variety of different data driven networks for voice and data, both wireless and wire line. Just think about the iPhone, Android, tablet, VoIP telephone and more.

And with new technologies like Artificial Intelligence or AI, Chatbot, IoT, the Metaverse and more, the challenges only continue to increase.

All the service providers today face this enormous challenge. Larger primary carriers like AT&T T , T-Mobile TMUS and Verizon VZ . Smaller providers like CenturyLink or Lumen Technologies, US Cellular, C-Spire and others.

Plus, there are many resellers like Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, Optimum, Cricket, Visible and many others.

Not to mention all the smaller competitors operating regionally throughout the United States, both wireless and wire line.