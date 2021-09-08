Hyundai To Launch Hydrogen Fuel Cell Versions of Commercial Vehicle Fleet by 2028

Video source: YouTube, HyundaiWorldwide

Hyundai Motor Group plans to become the first automaker to develop hydrogen fuel cell versions of all its commercial vehicle models by the year 2028.

On Tuesday, the South Korean automotive giant made the announcement as part of a new strategy, Hydrogen Vision 2040, which aims to achieve cost competitiveness for hydrogen fuel cells comparable to electric battery vehicles by 2030.

In addition to fully converting its commercial fleet to fuel cell technology, the auto group — which is made up of Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation — plans to use the technology to develop next-generation heavy duty vehicles, drones and a plug-in hybrid sports car.

The group, which currently markets the Nexo hydrogen fuel cell sport utility vehicle, also said it will create fuel cell vehicles for Kia and its premium Genesis brand. Hyundai said the cars could be launched sometime after 2025, but did not identify specific targets.

In a statement, Hyundai chairman Euisun Chung said, “Hyundai Motor Group’s vision is to apply hydrogen energy in all areas of life and industry such as our homes, work-places and factories.”

“The goal is to make hydrogen readily used for everyone, everything, and everywhere. We want to offer practical solutions for the sustainable development of humanity and with these breakthroughs, we aim to help foster a worldwide hydrogen society by 2040.”

As most automakers begin to roll out electric vehicles for both passenger and commercial use, hydrogen remains a niche market, but one that is growing as Europe, China and the United States set increasingly ambitious emissions reductions goals.

Other carmakers pursuing hydrogen fuel cell technology include Toyota, BMW and Daimler.

Source: Equities News