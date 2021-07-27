Delta Air Lines Tops Customer Satisfaction Rankings for Third Consecutive Year

Image source: Delta Air Lines

For the third year in a row, Delta Air Lines ranked number one in best overall experience for flyers, according to a newly-released analysis.

For its list of the best airlines in the United States, travel website The Points Guy (TPG) reviewed data from flights operated from April 1, 2020, through March 31, 2021, analyzing the country’s 10 major airlines across a variety of factors, including reliability, experience, costs and loyalty rewards programs.

While topping a handful of categories, Delta's consistency across all categories is what enabled it to keep the top spot, the report said.

The Atlanta-based carrier ranked number one in both reliability and travel experience and took second place overall for frequent flyer programs.

Customer service was also included, where Delta was part of a four-way tie for runner-up, with fewer than 10 complaints per 100,000 passengers. Additionally, Delta tied for first place for lounge access with Alaska Airlines and tied with Allegiant and Hawaiian for zero involuntary bumps.

Nick Ewen, senior editor at The Points Guy, said the data showed Delta offers its customers “consistent, high-quality performance — from its reliability to the in-flight experience to its SkyMiles loyalty program.”

“As the travel industry continues to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic, Delta is well-positioned to capitalize on the rebound,” Ewen added.

Earlier this year, Delta also earned the top rating in JD Power’s 2021 North American Airline Satisfaction Study for the first time in more than two decades. In that ranking, Delta scored the highest for its flight crew, aircraft, baggage handling and inflight service.

In a statement, Allison Ausband, Delta’s executive vice president and chief customer experience officer, said, “This is another incredible acknowledgment of the professionalism, care and humanity Delta people continue to deliver as we recover from a tremendously challenging period for travel.”

Ausband added, “As the recovery gains momentum, we’re making investments to strengthen our competitive advantage, further differentiate our brand, and warmly welcome our customers as they return to the skies.”

Here are the 10 best airlines, according to TPG’s report:

Delta Airlines

Top-performing areas: involuntary bumps from flights, lounges

Lowest-performing areas: affordability

2020’s ranking: 1

Southwest Airlines Co

Top-performing areas: customer satisfaction, bag/change fees, award availability

Lowest-performing areas: lounges

2020’s ranking: 5

Subscribe to get our Daily Fix delivered to your inbox 5 days a week

United Airlines Inc

Top-performing areas: path network, frequent flyer program

Lowest-performing areas: convenience

2020’s ranking: 6

Alaska Airlines

Top-performing areas: lounges

Lowest-performing areas: bag/change fees

2020’s ranking: 2

American Airlines Inc

Top-performing areas: family, route network

Lowest-performing areas: luggage

2020’s ranking: 4

JetBlue Airways

Top-performing areas: cabin features, award availability

Lowest-performing areas: bag/change fees

2020’s ranking: 3

Hawaiian Airlines

Top-performing areas: timeliness, involuntary bumps

Lowest-performing areas: customer satisfaction, route network

2020’s ranking: 7

Spirit Airlines Inc

Top-performing areas: cancellations, accessibility

Lowest-performing areas: wheelchairs/scooters, bag/change fees

2020’s ranking: 10

Frontier

Top-performing areas: cancellations, accessibility

Lowest-performing areas: involuntary bumps, bag/change fees, award availability

2020’s ranking: 9

Allegiant Air

Top-performing areas: involuntary bumps, luggage, wheelchairs/scooters

Lowest-performing areas: timeliness cancellations, family, frequent flyer program

2020’s ranking: 8

_____

Source: Equities News