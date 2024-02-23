AT&T inks pact aimed at curbing global emissions

Nabaparna Bhattacharya

Discover: AT&T Inc. entered a pact this week with L&T Technology Services aimed at curbing global emissions. Both companies will combine their resources and expertise in a collaboration aimed at developing advanced solutions to significantly minimize environmental impact. Read more: Microsoft’s AI-based sustainability platform.

Inspire: “As we work towards achieving the gigaton goal, we know that it’s collaborations like this one, combining our respective resources and expertise, that will help us get there,” said Shannon Carroll, AVP of global environmental sustainability at AT&T.

“Armed with AT&T’s formidable telecommunications infrastructure and our own deep-seated expertise in engineering DNA, we are poised to make substantial strides towards a future less dependent on carbon,” said Alind Saxena, president, sales and executive director at L&T Technology Services.

Invest: Thursday, AT&T was in the news headlines for causing a major cellular outage that swept across the U.S., causing service disruptions across telecom providers, including Verizon Communications Inc. However, AT&T said it has successfully resolved a nationwide service outage that left its customers without access to calls, texts, and data for a full day.

The carrier also denied rumors of a cyber attack, stating that an internal error caused the outage. In a statement on its website, AT&T confirmed the resolution of the outage and apologized to its customers. The carrier also assured that it is “taking steps” to prevent such an incident from recurring, though it did not disclose the cause of the significant outage.

AT&T stock was trading about 1.2% higher midday Friday.

Equities view: Under the pact, L&T Technology is joining AT&T’s Connected Climate Initiative, focusing on connectivity solutions to cut greenhouse emissions by one gigaton by 2035. The initiative unites various organizations to harness the potential of connectivity solutions like IoT, fiber, 5G, and edge computing to achieve emission reduction targets. Among the initiatives: