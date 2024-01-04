Analyst ratings changes include AMD, Apple and MongoDB

Wall Street analysts changed their ratings and price targets on top stocks including AMD AMD , Apple AAPL and MongoDB MDB .
- Jefferies raised Murphy USA’s MUSA price target from $375 to $425. Analyst Corey Tarlowe upgraded the stock from hold to buy.
- JP Morgan boosted the price target for American Express’s AXP from $167 to $205. Analyst Richard Shane upgraded the stock from neutral to overweight.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Allstate’s ALL from $117 to $171. Analyst Michael Phillips upgraded the stock from equal-weight to overweight.
- Needham increased Equifax’s EFX price target from $230 to $305. Analyst Kyle Peterson maintained a buy rating.
- Evercore ISI Group boosted the price target for Five Below’s FIVE from $215 to $245. Analyst Michael Montani upgraded the stock from in-line to outperform.
- TD Cowen increased the price target for Merck & Co.’s MRK from $125 to $135. Analyst Steve Scala upgraded the stock from market perform to outperform.
- Keybanc raised Advanced Micro Devices’ price target from $140 to $170. Analyst John Vinh maintained an overweight rating.
- Piper Sandler cut Apple’s price target from $220 to $205. Analyst Harsh Kumar downgraded the stock from overweight to neutral.
- Piper Sandler boosted Micron Technology’s MU price target from $70 to $95. Analyst Harsh Kumar upgraded the stock from neutral to overweight.
- UBS cut MongoDB’s price target from $475 to $410. Analyst Karl Keirstead downgraded the stock from buy to neutral.