Analyst ratings changes include AMD, Apple and MongoDB

  • 2 min Read

By Benzinga

Wall Street analysts changed their ratings and price targets on top stocks including AMD AMD , Apple AAPL and MongoDB MDB .

  • Jefferies raised Murphy USA’s MUSA  price target from $375 to $425. Analyst Corey Tarlowe upgraded the stock from hold to buy.
  • JP Morgan boosted the price target for American Express’s AXP  from $167 to $205. Analyst Richard Shane upgraded the stock from neutral to overweight.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Allstate’s  ALL  from $117 to $171. Analyst Michael Phillips upgraded the stock from equal-weight to overweight.
  • Needham increased Equifax’s  EFX  price target from $230 to $305. Analyst Kyle Peterson maintained a buy rating.
  • Evercore ISI Group boosted the price target for Five Below’s  FIVE  from $215 to $245. Analyst Michael Montani upgraded the stock from in-line to outperform.
  • TD Cowen increased the price target for Merck & Co.’s  MRK  from $125 to $135. Analyst Steve Scala upgraded the stock from market perform to outperform.
  • Keybanc raised Advanced Micro Devices’ price target from $140 to $170. Analyst John Vinh maintained an overweight rating.
  • Piper Sandler cut Apple’s price target from $220 to $205. Analyst Harsh Kumar downgraded the stock from overweight to neutral.
  • Piper Sandler boosted Micron Technology’s MU  price target from $70 to $95. Analyst Harsh Kumar upgraded the stock from neutral to overweight.
  • UBS cut MongoDB’s price target from $475 to $410. Analyst Karl Keirstead downgraded the stock from buy to neutral.
