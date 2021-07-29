AbbVie, Dell and Amazon Among Best Companies for Career Growth: LinkedIn

Image source: Albrecht Fietz / Pixabay

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) and Amazon.com Inc (Nasdaq: AMZN) are among some of the best workplaces for career growth, according to a new ranking by professional networking site LinkedIn.

Released Tuesday, LinkedIn’s first-ever “Top Companies: City Edition” identified the best 25 companies in 10 growing markets across the US. LinkedIn said each metropolitan area — Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dallas, Minneapolis and Seattle — is attracting a high number of jobseekers.

LinkedIn examined 25 companies of at least 50 employees in each area that are “heeding the call to put workers first,” the site said.

To compile the rankings, LinkedIn measured localized data against seven pillars that can lead to career progression: ability to advance, company affinity, company stability, educational background, external opportunity, gender diversity and skills growth.”

LinkedIn noted that the compilation excluded itself and its parent company, Microsoft Corporation, along with any subsidiaries owned by the software giant. Recruiting firms, educational institutions and government agencies were also not included.

The ranking comes at a time when many people whose jobs were lost due to the pandemic are taking stock of their careers and looking to hit the reset button.

Juliette Faraut, an editor at LinkedIn News, said, “As many workers reevaluate not just their job options but where to settle down, these lists offer a good place to start the search for that right fit. Plus, all of the companies on these lists are currently hiring.” The top three companies in each city are as follows:

Atlanta

The Home Depot Inc

Delta Air Lines Inc

AT&T Inc

Austin

Dell Technologies Inc

Apple Inc

Amazon.com Inc

Boston

Fidelity Investments Inc

Massachusetts General Hospital

Liberty Mutual Group

Charlotte

Bank of America Corporation

Lowe’s Companies Inc

Atrium Health

Chicago

AbbVie

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Accenture plc

Cincinnati

The Procter & Gamble Company

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

Fifth Third Bank

Cleveland

Cleveland Clinic

University Hospitals

The Progressive Corporation

Dallas

AT&T Inc

Lockheed Martin Corporation

American Airlines Inc

Minneapolis

Target Corporation

Medtronic plc

The 3M Company

Seattle

Amazon.com Inc

Facebook Inc

T-Mobile

Source: Equities News