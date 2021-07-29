AbbVie, Dell and Amazon Among Best Companies for Career Growth: LinkedIn

AbbVie, Dell and Amazon Among Best Companies for Career Growth: LinkedInKimberly Redmond Follow |
Image source: Albrecht Fietz / Pixabay
AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) and Amazon.com Inc (Nasdaq: AMZN) are among some of the best workplaces for career growth, according to a new ranking by professional networking site LinkedIn.
Released Tuesday, LinkedIn’s first-ever “Top Companies: City Edition” identified the best 25 companies in 10 growing markets across the US. LinkedIn said each metropolitan area — Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dallas, Minneapolis and Seattle — is attracting a high number of jobseekers.
LinkedIn examined 25 companies of at least 50 employees in each area that are “heeding the call to put workers first,” the site said.
To compile the rankings, LinkedIn measured localized data against seven pillars that can lead to career progression: ability to advance, company affinity, company stability, educational background, external opportunity, gender diversity and skills growth.”
LinkedIn noted that the compilation excluded itself and its parent company, Microsoft Corporation, along with any subsidiaries owned by the software giant. Recruiting firms, educational institutions and government agencies were also not included.
The ranking comes at a time when many people whose jobs were lost due to the pandemic are taking stock of their careers and looking to hit the reset button.
Juliette Faraut, an editor at LinkedIn News, said, “As many workers reevaluate not just their job options but where to settle down, these lists offer a good place to start the search for that right fit. Plus, all of the companies on these lists are currently hiring.” The top three companies in each city are as follows:
Atlanta
The Home Depot Inc
Delta Air Lines Inc
AT&T Inc
Austin
Dell Technologies Inc
Apple Inc
Amazon.com Inc
Boston
Fidelity Investments Inc
Massachusetts General Hospital
Liberty Mutual Group
Charlotte
Bank of America Corporation
Lowe’s Companies Inc
Atrium Health
Chicago
AbbVie
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
Accenture plc
Cincinnati
The Procter & Gamble Company
Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center
Fifth Third Bank
Cleveland
Cleveland Clinic
University Hospitals
The Progressive Corporation
Dallas
AT&T Inc
Lockheed Martin Corporation
American Airlines Inc
Minneapolis
Target Corporation
Medtronic plc
The 3M Company
Seattle
Amazon.com Inc
Facebook Inc
T-Mobile
