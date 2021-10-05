Zynga (ZNGA) falls 3.47% in Light Trading on October 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ZNGA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Zynga Inc - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: ZNGA) stock fell $0.26, accounting for a 3.47% decrease. Zynga opened at $7.42 before trading between $7.42 and $7.19 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Zynga’s market cap fall to $7,871,755,080 on 16,337,847 shares -below their 30-day average of 25,033,305.

About Zynga Inc - Class A

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. To date, more than one billion people have played Zynga's franchises including CSR Racing™, Empires & Puzzles™, Merge Dragons!™, Merge Magic!™, Toon Blast™, Toy Blast™, Words With Friends™ and Zynga Poker™. Zynga's games are available in more than 150 countries and are playable across social platforms and mobile devices worldwide. Founded in 2007, the company is headquartered in San Francisco with locations in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, India, Turkey and Finland.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

