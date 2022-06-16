Zynex (ZYXI) Pushes Lower in Pre-Market Trading for June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ZYXI - Market Data & News Trade

Zynex Inc (NASDAQ:ZYXI) is active in pre-market trading today, June 16, with shares losing 7.63% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 13.86% year-to-date and has moved 1.98% gains over the last 5 days.

About Zynex Inc

Zynex, founded in 1996, markets and sells its own design of electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation; and the company's proprietary NeuroMove device designed to help recovery of stroke and spinal cord injury patients. Zynex also has a blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers.

