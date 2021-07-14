ZW Data Action Technologies Inc (CNET) gains 2.38% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CNET - Market Data & News Trade

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CNET) shares gained 2.38%, or $0.04 per share, to close Tuesday at $1.72. After opening the day at $1.66, shares of ZW Data Action fluctuated between $1.77 and $1.64. 853,288 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,189,910. Tuesday's activity brought ZW Data Action’s market cap to $53,844,454.

ZW Data Action is headquartered in Beijing, Beijing.

About ZW Data Action Technologies Inc

Established in 2003 and headquartered in Beijing, China, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (the 'Company') offers online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics and other value-added services for enterprise clients. Leveraging its fully integrated services platform, proprietary database, and cutting-edge algorithms, ZW Data Action Technologies delivers customized, result-driven business solutions for small and medium-sized enterprise clients in China. The Company also develops blockchain and artificial intelligence enabled web/mobile applications and software solutions for general public, enterprise clients, and government agencies.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

