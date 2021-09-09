Zuora (ZUO) falls 4.89% on Moderate Volume September 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ZUO - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Zuora Inc - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: ZUO) stock fell $0.88, accounting for a 4.89% decrease. Zuora opened at $17.81 before trading between $18.04 and $17.08 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Zuora’s market cap fall to $1,977,360,000 on 643,387 shares -below their 30-day average of 904,771.

Zuora employs around 1249 people with a head office in Redwood City, California.

About Zuora Inc - Class A

Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy®, the Zuora platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire subscription order-to-revenue process seamlessly across billing and revenue recognition. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies around the world, including Box, Ford, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Xplornet, and Zoom. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

