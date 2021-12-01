Zuora (ZUO) falls 0.60% in Active Trading on November 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ZUO - Market Data & News Trade

Zuora Inc - Class A (NYSE: ZUO) shares fell 0.60%, or $0.12 per share, to close Tuesday at $19.81. After opening the day at $19.89, shares of Zuora fluctuated between $20.24 and $19.10. 1,140,572 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 750,942. Tuesday's activity brought Zuora’s market cap to $2,288,055,000.

Zuora is headquartered in Redwood City, California, and employs more than 1249 people.

About Zuora Inc - Class A

Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy®, the Zuora platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire subscription order-to-revenue process seamlessly across billing and revenue recognition. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies around the world, including Box, Ford, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Xplornet, and Zoom. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

