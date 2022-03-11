Zumiez (ZUMZ) Loses in Pre-Market Trading for March 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ZUMZ - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 11.

Ahead of the market's open, Zumiez stock has fallen 14.09% from the previous session’s close.

Zumiez was down $1.76 in the last session and looks to correct itself today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Zumiez visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:25:55 est.

About Zumiez Inc

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of January 11, 2021 we operated 728 stores, including 608 in the United States, 52 in Canada, 55 in Europe and 13 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times.

To get more information on Zumiez Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Zumiez Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles