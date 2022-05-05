Zumiez (ZUMZ) Falls 5.61% on May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ZUMZ - Market Data & News Trade

Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) has dropped $2.14 (5.61%) and sits at $35.82, as of 12:27:05 est on May 5.

62,213 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company rose 3.92% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 0.78% over the last 30 days.

Zumiez anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-02.

About Zumiez Inc

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of January 11, 2021 we operated 728 stores, including 608 in the United States, 52 in Canada, 55 in Europe and 13 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times.

