Zumiez (ZUMZ) falls 4.44% for September 20

Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) shares fell 4.44%, or $1.9 per share, to close Monday at $40.90. After opening the day at $41.05, shares of Zumiez fluctuated between $42.09 and $40.39. 569,314 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 358,097. Monday's activity brought Zumiez’s market cap to $1,029,225,351.

Zumiez is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington, and employs more than 2500 people.

About Zumiez Inc

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of January 11, 2021 we operated 728 stores, including 608 in the United States, 52 in Canada, 55 in Europe and 13 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

