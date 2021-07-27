ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) falls 5.00% in Active Trading on July 26

Today, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc - ADR Inc’s (NYSE: ZTO) stock fell $1.4, accounting for a 5.00% decrease. ZTO Express (Cayman) opened at $26.10 before trading between $27.15 and $26.01 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw ZTO Express (Cayman)’s market cap fall to $16,525,541,988 on 7,465,253 shares -above their 30-day average of 2,693,591.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc - ADR

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. ('ZTO' or the 'Company') is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer