Zscaler (ZS) gains 2.53% to Close at $273.73 on August 27

Today, Zscaler Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: ZS) stock gained $6.76, accounting for a 2.53% increase. Zscaler opened at $268.24 before trading between $275.00 and $266.77 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Zscaler’s market cap rise to $37,497,457,258 on 1,315,253 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,139,260.

Zscaler employs around 1480 people with a head office in San Jose, California.

About Zscaler Inc

Zscaler accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world's largest in-line cloud security platform.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

