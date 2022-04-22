Zscaler (ZS) Drops 1.62% on April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ZS - Market Data & News Trade

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) shares lost 1.62%, or $3.42 per share, as on 12:23:47 est today. After Opening the Day at $211.99, 653,340 shares of Zscaler exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $215.50 and $207.26.

Already the company has moved YTD 34.19%.

Zscaler expects its next earnings on 2022-05-24.

About Zscaler Inc

Zscaler accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world's largest in-line cloud security platform.

