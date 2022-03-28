Zovio (ZVO) Pushes Lower in Pre-Market Trading for March 28

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) has already dropped $-0.064 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.90, Zovio has moved 7.08% lower ahead of market open.

The company fell 0.67% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Zovio investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:20:38 est.

About Zovio Inc

Zovio is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy, TutorMe, and Learn@Forbes, leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own.

