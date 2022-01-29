Zovio (ZVO) gains 3.48% to Close at $1.19 on January 28

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) shares gained 3.48%, or $0.04 per share, to close Friday at $1.19. After opening the day at $1.13, shares of Zovio fluctuated between $1.20 and $1.09. 170,164 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 120,113. Friday's activity brought Zovio’s market cap to $39,817,037.

About Zovio Inc

Zovio is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy, TutorMe, and Learn@Forbes, leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

