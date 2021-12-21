Zovio (ZVO) falls 0.40% to Close at $1.25 on December 20

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) fell to close at $1.25 Monday after losing $0.005 (0.40%) on volume of 235,675 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $1.25 to a low of $1.18 while Zovio’s market cap now stands at $41,657,320.

Zovio currently has roughly 100 employees.

About Zovio Inc

Zovio is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy, TutorMe, and Learn@Forbes, leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

