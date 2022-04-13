Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) Gains 5.63% on April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ZSAN - Market Data & News Trade

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) has climbed $0.18 (5.63%) and is currently sitting at $3.42, as of 12:19:16 est on April 13.

339,691 shares have traded hands.

The Company fell 43.21% over the last 5 days and shares lost 42.61% over the last 30 days.

Zosano Pharma anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-11.

About Zosano Pharma Corp

Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products where rapid administration of approved molecules with established safety and efficacy profiles may provide substantial benefit to patients, in markets where patients remain underserved by existing therapies. The company's transdermal microneedle system technology consists of titanium microneedles coated with drug that are designed to enable rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. Zosano's lead product candidate is Qtrypta™ (M207), which is a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan designed to be delivered via its transdermal microneedle system technology, as an acute treatment for migraine.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

