Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) gains 3.98% in Light Trading on September 22

Today, Zosano Pharma Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: ZSAN) stock gained $0.0275, accounting for a 3.98% increase. Zosano Pharma opened at $0.69 before trading between $0.72 and $0.68 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Zosano Pharma’s market cap rise to $82,982,599 on 545,248 shares -below their 30-day average of 989,683.

About Zosano Pharma Corp

Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products where rapid administration of approved molecules with established safety and efficacy profiles may provide substantial benefit to patients, in markets where patients remain underserved by existing therapies. The company's transdermal microneedle system technology consists of titanium microneedles coated with drug that are designed to enable rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. Zosano's lead product candidate is Qtrypta™ (M207), which is a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan designed to be delivered via its transdermal microneedle system technology, as an acute treatment for migraine.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

