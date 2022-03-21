Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) Climbs in Pre-Market Trading for March 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ZSAN - Market Data & News Trade

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) is active in pre-market trading today, March 21, with shares gaining 2.52% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 62.02% year-to-date and posted 12.05% higher over the last 5 days.

About Zosano Pharma Corp

Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products where rapid administration of approved molecules with established safety and efficacy profiles may provide substantial benefit to patients, in markets where patients remain underserved by existing therapies. The company's transdermal microneedle system technology consists of titanium microneedles coated with drug that are designed to enable rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. Zosano's lead product candidate is Qtrypta™ (M207), which is a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan designed to be delivered via its transdermal microneedle system technology, as an acute treatment for migraine.

