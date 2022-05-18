ZoomInfo (ZI) Falls 4.99% on May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ZI - Market Data & News Trade

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. - Class A (NASDAQ: ZI) shares moved 4.99%, or $2.2 per share, as on 12:16:33 est today. Since opening the day at $43.27, 1,663,362 shares of ZoomInfo exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $43.73 and $41.73.

This year the company is down 31.31%.

ZoomInfo is set to release earnings on 2022-08-01.

About ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. - Class A

ZoomInfo is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 20,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry's first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo's commitment to compliance, privacy, and security.

