Zoom Video Communications (ZM) falls 5.71% in Active Trading on February 16

Today, Zoom Video Communications Inc - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: ZM) stock fell $8.39, accounting for a 5.71% decrease. Zoom Video Communications opened at $144.49 before trading between $144.69 and $136.40 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Zoom Video Communications’s market cap fall to $39,614,830,678 on 3,897,551 shares -above their 30-day average of 3,835,758.

About Zoom Video Communications Inc - Class A

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless and secure video environment. Its easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

