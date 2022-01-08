Zoom Video Communications (ZM) falls 2.68% for January 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ZM - Market Data & News Trade

Zoom Video Communications Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: ZM) shares fell 2.68%, or $4.73 per share, to close Friday at $171.60. After opening the day at $176.05, shares of Zoom Video Communications fluctuated between $180.67 and $170.72. 3,089,411 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 4,086,089. Friday's activity brought Zoom Video Communications’s market cap to $49,078,802,573.

Zoom Video Communications is headquartered in San Jose, California..

About Zoom Video Communications Inc - Class A

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless and secure video environment. Its easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

